Actress Anita Joseph Reveals Secret To Her Happy Home

Popular Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has revealed the little secrets behind the happiness she is experiencing in her marriage.

The thespian revealed the secret to her happy home via her Instagram page.

She noted that her man never fails to make a decision without asking her first, noting that he seeks her opinion on everything.

Anita said that couples must share a spiritual connection because it is an essential part of any relationship.

She urged ladies praying for a husband to prepare themselves for marriage.

She wrote, “He was my boyfriend first then he became my husband. My husband never makes any decision without asking me first. He needs my opinion in everything and trust me it works perfectly. I do same, I can’t do anything without telling my hubby. These are one of the lil secrets to a successful marriage. Spiritual connection between you and your husband is very important. For my sisters praying for a husband have you prepared yourself. Yours will be easy in Jesus name. Shallom Shallom Shallom.”