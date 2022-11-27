Adding Divorcee To Your Bridal Train Spiritually Wrong – Uche Maduagwu Advises Rita Dominic

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has reacted to the white wedding of his senior colleague, Rita Dominic and her husband, Fidelis Anosike.

Popular actress Rita Dominic and Daily Times publisher, Fidelis Anosike were united in marriage on the 26th of November at a white wedding ceremony in North Yorkshire, England. This ceremony was attended by the families, friends, and colleagues of the couple

Reacting to the white wedding ceremony, he congratulated Rita and proceeded to point out the type of people she had in her bridal train.

According to him, it is spiritually wrong for anyone to have a divorcee as a bridesmaid; a post directed at veteran actress, Kate Henshaw. Uche believes allowing such will bring bad omen to the union.

He wrote: Dear aunty Rita, this is your happiest day, you should not have selected person wey don face marriage breakup as part of your bridesmaid, spiritually it is bad. in fact in some culture na bad omen. Pastors will also say this.