Adeleke Dethrones Monarchs, Dismisses 12,000 Workers

Osun Governor, Ademola Adeleke has ordered the dethronement of Owa of Igbajo, Oba Gboyega Famodun; Aree of Iree, Oba Ademola Oluponle and Akinrun of Ikirun, Oba Yinusa Akadiri, directing security agents to take over their palaces with immediate effect, barely 24 hours after his inauguration.

The Governor also through the Secretary to Osun State Government, Tesleem Igbalaye, in a statement, nullified the appointment of 30 Permanent Secretaries and suspended the chairman of Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC), Segun Oladitan and its members.

Adegboyega Oyetola the former governor of the State had earlier employed over 12,000 workers and appointed 30 permanent secretaries.

The Chief Press Secretary to Adeleke, Olawale Rasheed on Monday stated that the new Governor signed the Executives orders which covered chieftaincy matters, appointments issues, setting up of review panel, staff audit and employment matters.”

The release reads: “All employments in the service of Osun State Government made in any capacity into any capacity in all the Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Commissions, Boards and Parastatals after July 17th, 2022 be and are hereby nullified.

“Executive Order number five on Chieftaincy Affairs and appointment of traditional rulers. All appointments of traditional rulers made by Osun State Government after 17th July, 2022, are hereby ordered to be reviewed to ensure there was strict compliance with due process of chieftaincy declarations and native law, custom and tradition relating to such chieftaincies. In the case of Ikirun, Iree and Igbajo, to avoid further breakdown of law and order, the appointments of Akinrun of Ikinrun, Aree of Ire and Owa of Igbajo are hereby put on hold pending review. Subsequently, the palaces of Akinrun of Ikirun, Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo should remain unoccupied, while security agencies are hereby ordered to take charge.”

It is important to note also that six executive orders were issued by Adeleke on Monday. They include: Executive Order on State bank accounts, staff audit, on employment, appointments, chieftaincy affairs and appointment of traditional rulers and executive order on setting up review committees.