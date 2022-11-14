Air Peace Suspends Flights To Dubai Till Further Notice

Air Peace has disclosed that it will suspend flights to Dubai due to the non-issuance of visas by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to Nigerians.

In October, the UAE immigration authorities banned visa applications to 20 African countries, including Nigeria.

In a statement on Monday, Air Peace said it would suspend operations in Dubai from November 22, 2022, until further notice.

“We hereby inform the public, especially our Dubai passengers, that effective from Tuesday, November 22, 2022, we shall be suspending our Dubai operations till further notice,” the statement reads.

“This is consequent upon the persisting non-issuance of visas to Nigerian travellers by the government of the United Arab Emirates and the accompanying inconveniences.

“Air Peace has been operating into the UAE even with the country’s recent travel restrictions, but given the heightening hurdles Nigerian travellers are facing in accessing the country, it has become imperative that we halt our operations to that destination.

“We shall provide further updates as the situation progresses.

“Passengers whose flights are affected by this development can mail our call centre [email protected] to attend to their concerns.”

Meanwhile, the airline disclosed that it resumed flight operations to Johannesburg in October.

The development came seven weeks after the airline suspended flight operations on the route due to the delayed issuance of South African visas to travellers as well as a hike in aviation fuel prices.