Allegation Of Defilement Against Me Is False, Malicious, A Set Up – Dr Femi Olaleye Breaks Silence

Popular Lagos doctor Femi Olaleye, who is currently trending in the news for allegedly defiling a minor, has finally made a statement.

Dr. Olaleye reacted by saying the allegations against him are false and malicious and looked like a set-up.

He is facing a two-count charge of alleged defilement and sexual assault by penetration of his wife’s niece.

In a statement, the medical practitioner said, “My name and organization are in the news and on social media for all the wrong reasons.”

READ ALSO: Alleged Defilement: Court Adjourns Dr. Femi Olaleye’s Trial Over Failure To Appear In Court

He further said, “I think I may have underestimated the situation and thought it was a domestic issue which my wife and those encouraging her to destroy our home have weaponized.”

He added that his person, work, corporate and individual partnerships and friendships are threatened by the “baseless and false allegations.”

Olaleye noted that the situation has been on since November 2021 and that he has been fighting to save his marriage which has seen numerous crisis over the past 11 years.

“I have now decided to fight against the false and malicious allegations and of course what now looks like set-up/blackmail,” he said.

The medical doctor added that he would let the public know the outcome of investigation by the authorities.