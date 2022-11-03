Alleged Fraud: EFCC Transfers Kogi Politician To Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission has flown the New Nigerian Peoples Party candidate for the Kogi State House of Assembly, Ismaila Atumeyi, to Lagos.

Atumeyi was arrested by the EFCC in Abuja on Tuesday over an alleged bank fraud.

He was accused of hacking into the system of a commercial bank and defrauding it of over N1.4billion.

A statement by the EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, on Wednesday said the suspect was flown to Lagos on Wednesday morning for further investigation.

The statement partly read, “Atumeyi was flown to Lagos in the early hours of Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in continuation of the investigation into the scam.

“He is billed to be interrogated by another team of operatives at the Lagos Command of the Commission.”

Atumeyi and two others, Joshua Dominic and Abdulmalik Salau Femi, a former bank employee, were arrested by the EFCC for allegedly hacking into the system of a commercial bank and defrauding the institution of over N1.4 billion.

The EFCC had in a statement on Tuesday November 1, 2022 disclosed that it recovered N326million and $140,500 USD from Atumeyi during a sting operation at his hideout in Queens Estate, Gwarinpa, Abuja, while $470,000 was recovered from Abdulmalik in Lagos.