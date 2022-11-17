American Woman Seeks Divorce From Marriage With Jim Iyke

An American woman Carllie Taggett has called on Veteran Nigerian actor Jim Iyke to consent to her divorce petition.

Carllie took to her social media and claimed that she was legally married to the actor and presented her marriage certificate to the actor.

She revealed that she wants to move on from the union and remaining in it is hindering her from moving on.

Carllie accused Jim of abandoning her, adding that he failed to make their split official.

“It has been a pain I bore all these years, I have tried to be reasonable to understand why he abandoned our marriage without a divorce, but he has been evading me, that is why I decided to call his attention, pending when he decides to be reasonable or face the consequences of his actions in marriage court in the US,” she said.

“All I have always asked is for Jim Iyke to be a man and come out to give me a divorce so that I can move on with my life because it is impossible to be remarried while my marriage to him is yet to be dissolved through a legal process.”

“Let me reiterate the point that no one is against him, I just want him to voluntarily come to divorce proceedings or he can take the initiative of coming out for us to settle outside of divorce court if he is serious about it”, she added.