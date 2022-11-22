Anambra Youths Threaten To Turn Govt. House To Refuse Site If Soludo Doesn’t Retract Statement About Obi

The Igbo youths have threatened to fill Anambra Government House with refuse over Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s uncomplimentary remarks against the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

They made this statement on the platform of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) in Owerri on Monday.

COSEYL, which expressed disappointment in Soludo over the anti-Obi comments, gave the governor up till Friday, November 25, to retract his words or brace up for the wrath of Igbo youths.

President General of the Igbo group, Goodluck Ibem who disclosed this in a statement said, “COSEYL, the apex socio-political youth group in the South East geopolitical zone after a meeting of her members over the unfortunate and unguided statement by the Anambra State governor Prof. Charles Soludo over Mr. Peter Obi’s presidential ambition have decided to bring him back to his senses.

“We are declaring Friday 25 November, 2022 as a day when all Anambrians will carry their refuse, debris and dump them at the gate of Anambra State Government House to serve as deterrent to other Igbo political office holders who might want to insult the sensibility of the Igbo nation.

“Dumping of refuse in the house of anyone who committed sacrilege against his people is a traditional way of disciplining and teaching lessons to anyone found wanting.

“The Igbo nation is a big and blessed nation that should not be toiled with by one single individual. That Soludo is the governor of Anambra State today is not of his making but is the making of God using Anambra people to vote him into office.

“The statement of Soludo and the audacity with which he spoke against Mr. Peter Obi the Labour Party Presidential candidate portrayed him as a man who felt that he is above God and Anambra people who elected him as governor”.Ibem said.

He continued ,”Without mincing words, Soludo insulted the sensibility of Anambra State and the entire Igbo nation by his misguided statement against Mr. Peter Obi. Soludo just confirmed to the world that he lacks common sense.”