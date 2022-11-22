Anti-Obi Statement: Youths Demand Soludo’s Impeachment

Igbo youths under the platform of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) have called on the Anambra State House of Assembly and other appropriate authorities to ensure Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State is removed from office over his recent attacks on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

The group which made the call after a meeting on Monday in Awka, the state capital, said the call for the governor’s impeachment is the group’s way of registering its dissatisfaction over “controversial and demeaning letter, which Soludo wrote against the former Governor Peter Obi, whose investments as the former governor of the state, Soludo said, worth next to nothing.”

In a statement issued by COSEYL’s President General, Goodluck Ibem, the group called on “the Speaker and the entire members of Anambra State House of Assembly to immediately start the process of Soludo’s impeachment to save Anambra people such national embarrassment by a supposed professor.”

“We want the entire world to know that Soludo’s unguarded statement against Obi is his opinion, and not the opinion of his family. His own biological son had said Obi is the best presidential candidate contrary to his father’s statement.

“Soludo is alone on his attack against Obi; and any one who might have paid him for such hatchet job should go and ask him for a refund, because his statement does not hold any water. Time to impeach Soludo is now,” the group said.

“It is very unfortunate that Anambrians elected a misfit with the title of a Professor as governor and the error has to be corrected immediately by Anambra State House of Assembly members by impeaching Governor Charles Soludo immediately. Anambra is too blessed to have such a character as governor.

“Four years is too long to wait for a man who has no vision to lead the good people of Anambra State that have enough intelligent people both home and abroad. It will be an insult on Ndi Anambra to wait for 4 years for Soludo to complete his tenure which was given to him by the people.

“We call on the Speaker and the entire members of Anambra State House of Assembly to immediately start the process of Soludo’s impeachment process in other to save Anambra people of this national embarrassment by a supposed Professor,” Ibem stated.