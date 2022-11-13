Any Real Relationship Isn’t Perfect – Bolanle Ninalowo

Popular Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has disclosed some relationship tips to his fans.

The actor, who opened up on the imperfection in his marriage for the first time, took to his verified Instagram page to share a video of him kissing his wife and dished out relationship advice as a caption.

Bolanle Ninalowo opined that any relationship that’s real would not be perfect. However, if both parties are willing to work on it and open up, it could be everything they have dreamed of.

ALSO READ: Bolanle Ninalowo Reflects On How His Life Has Transformed

He wrote: “Any relationship that’s real will not be perfect, but if you’re willing to work at it and open up, it could be everything you’ve ever dreamed of.”