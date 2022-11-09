APC Will Win With Tinubu, Shettima – Lawan Boasts

Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has expressed confidence that the All Progressives Congress will win the 2023 presidential election with its standard bearer and his running mate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima respectively.

Lawan stated this in his goodwill message at a special dinner organised for patrons and advisors of the APC at the Campaign Headquarters in Abuja.

The Campaign Patrons and Advisers are made up of former governors, National Assembly members, ministers, accomplished politicians, and former senior appointees of the Federal Government.

In his address, the Senate President attributed his confidence in Tinubu and Shettima to their achievements in their various political journeys.

He said, “The APC is on its way to winning the elections with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima who are great Nigerians that have achieved a lot in their various political journeys.”

