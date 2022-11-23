APC’s Babachir Lawal Dumps Tinubu Over Muslim-Muslim Ticket, Endorses PDP’s Atiku For Presidency

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and (APC), Babachir Lawan, has said that the ruling party will not win the presidential election in 2023 as a result of the same faith ticket.

Babachir in an interview with BBC said he and others supported the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to win the primary election, but they later discovered his hidden decision to pick a Muslim as running mate.

Babachir who was known to be an ally of Tinubu said he is no longer supporting him and that APC will lose the presidential election.

He said, “I am not for Bola Tinubu now. I am not for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“It is Bola who did not want to go with us, he chose where he wants to go, and we told him that we will not vote for him if he did a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“PDP discussed with us and they agreed to do what we want if we support them and we agreed to support them.”

The Peoples Democratic Party is fielding a Muslim-Christian ticket, with Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate while Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State is his running mate.

He added that the Labour Party tried so much to dissuade him and other aggrieved members to work for the party.

“You see the problem of the northerners, if you say you are a Christian, it is difficult for us to get a job.

“You see, of the 27 universities in the north, there are only two Christian VCs and of 27 polytechnics there are only two Christian rectors, that’s federal, but not to talk of state-owned.”

The APC chieftain complained that the ‘discrimination’ shown to Christians in the North is too much for them, “and you still went ahead to do Muslim-Muslim ticket; that is double blows on us.”

When he was asked whether they tried to reach Tinubu to discuss the issue, he said, “No, he is the one to look for us now, I will not look for him. We have a place to go and a place to stay. But he didn’t look for us.

“If he sees that he will win the election, let see how he will win the election.”

The ex-SGF said he was bothered that he might be insulted and accused of anti-party conduct.

“If Buhari leaves politics, I will also leave because I joined politics because of him,” he added.