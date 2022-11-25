Apple Proposes $5.8bn Purchase Of Manchester United

One of the biggest technology companies in the world, Apple, are interested in buying Manchester United in a £5.8billion deal.

This week, United announced that the club were up for sale shortly after disclosing the mutually-agreed exit of star forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The California-based tech giant has never owned a major sports team but according to the Daily Star, commercial opportunities provided by the club are said to be a huge factor in their interest.

However, Apple is speculated to be worth £2 trillion, meaning any swoop for the club should get the financial seal of approval.