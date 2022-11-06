Argentina Favourites To Win World Cup In Qatar – Pedri Predicts

Barcelona midfielder Pedri predicted Lionel Messi-led Argentina squad to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Qatar World Cup is set to kick off on 20 November, and Argentina will start its campaign against Saudi Arabia on 22 November.

Messi led Argentina to the finals of the FIFA World Cup back in 2014, where the team lost to Germany following Mario Gotze’s exquisite extra-time goal.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was named the player of the tournament on that occasion and lifted the golden ball award.

ALSO READ: 2022 World Cup Will Be My Last For Sure – Messi

While speaking about the favourite country to win the World Cup this year, Pedri did not mention Spain but backed Argentina to win the tournament.

He told ICON Magazine (via Barca Universal): “I see Argentina as one of the favourites to win, especially with Messi, who is still the best in the world, especially as it is his last World Cup and he will do everything he can to win it.”