Asking People For Things You Wouldn’t Ask Your Parents is EVIL – I Go Save

Famous Nigerian comedian Otaghware Otas Onodjayeke widely known as I Go Save, has pointed out one of the evils he sees around.

According to him, requesting from people things one would never ask their parents or family members is simply evil.

I Go Save, though, didn’t condemn the act of ‘asking’ but stressed an individual should only seek from others what they can comfortably ask of their family.

ALSO READ: Comedian I Go Save Marries His Longtime Girlfriend

The 43-year-old comic act, however, expressly condemned possessing the feeling of ‘entitlement’ to anyone’s hard-earned resources.

“Asking people for help is totally fine, but asking people for things you wouldn’t ask your parents or family members is EVIL.

“If you can’t ask your family members then don’t be entitled to anyone’s sweat,” he said.