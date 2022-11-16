ASUU Slams Ngige For Authorising Payment Of Half-Month Salaries

The National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, has slammed Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, over his alleged authorisation of the part-payment of salaries to members of the union.

The eight-month strike by ASUU was put on hold in October after the National Industrial Court ordered the lecturers to resume their jobs.

On Monday, ASUU announced that it would hold a one-day nationwide protest against the partial payment.

“He (Ngige) has gone to court, which means he has lost his right as a conciliator. Once he has taken this case to the Industrial Court, he has lost that right as a conciliator; he has no say again, but he’s still interloping,” Osodeke said.

Asked what role the Minister of Labour currently plays in the matter, the ASUU president said, “He has nothing. He’s an interloper. If we’re calling him a conciliator, it has gone beyond him.

“And we have found that it was he who actually wrote to the Minister of Finance personally, not directed, that they should stop our salary. It’s just personal. We are surprised because, having taken the case to court, by all rights, he has hands are tied. He has no business with what we do.”