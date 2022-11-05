Atiku Has Relationship With Those Who Commit Terrorism, Not Shettima — Fani-Kayode Alleges

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has slammed his counterpart in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dino Melaye, for berating Kashim Shettima, the APC vice presidential candidate for the 2023 race.

Melaye while responding to Shettima’s attack on PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, had reminded Shettima that the presidency was not meant for Boko-Haram.

He knocked the former Borno State Governor for engaging in what he described as “verbal gibberish permissible only in Sambisa forest.”

Fani-Kayode, who reacted to the comments in a lengthy article on Saturday, said the allegation against the former Borno State Governor was spurious and ill-founded.

The former minister said Shettima had no connection with Boko Haram insurgency in Borno State, berating PDP chances in 2023 elections.

He also described the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as evil and accused him of having links with terrorists and insurgents.

The statement read in part: “This notorious, shameless, asinine and desperate comedian’s hysterical outburst against Kashim Shettima is not only irresponsible, misplaced, disingenuous, baseless and utterly false but it is also complete balderdash.

“His allegation is nothing but a specious lie and a well-planned, well-crafted and well-constructed mendacity which was dug up from the pit of hell and the archives of time.

“His are nothing but the nonsensical words, of a nonsensical man, on behalf of a nonsensical candidate who is running a nonsensical and collapsing campaign. They are nothing but tales from Atiku’s bedroom.

“Dino, the thuggish village idiot and court jester from Kogi, is making these grave allegations simply because he and his embattled Presidential candidate are drowning men.

“They can see their presidential ambitions melting away on a daily basis like an iceburg approaching the tropics and they are panicking.

“Again the consequences of the failure of his candidate’s abysmal campaign within and outside Nigeria have troubled them and have sent them into panic mode.

“It is not Kashim Shettima that is close to those that warned that if we are not careful we shall soon be compelled to start paying kidnappers and terrorists in dollars in order to get them off our backs and get those they kidnapped back. It is not Kashim Shettima that is linked to these people: it is Atiku Abubakar.

“Again you may wish to ask why it is that in the last 25 years since terrorism has been ravaging some parts of our country, none of Atiku’s farms, schools, homes, offices or facilities have been attacked, touched or affected in any way if not for the fact that there is some kind of link or relationship between him and those that commit these atrocities.

“Until then I conclude with the following: Atiku is the greatest evil that the political dispensation has ever known since we gained our independence in 1960.”