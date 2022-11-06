Atiku, Tinubu Should Take Medical, Drugs Tests – Melaye

A spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Dino Melaye, has asked the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency to subject the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu, to narcotic test.

He stated this would help to ascertain their fitness for the highest elective office in the country.

In an interview with journalists on Saturday, Melaye said, “I call on the leading presidential candidates to submit themselves to medical fitness examination, including narcotics examination. I call on the NDLEA Chairman, Buba Marwa, to take Atiku and Tinubu for drug tests because anyone who will be our president must be free of drugs. This is important as our country is battling the scourge of drug abuse.

“Tinubu is not fit. I challenge him to a medical examination and Atiku will do same. We want to see if Tinubu’s pronouncement of agbado, cassava and 50 million youths to be employed in the army and people tweeting on WhatsApp are mere statements or they were made out of mental imbalance.

“Aso Rock is looking for a healer, not a patient. Nigerians don’t want another president that will be visiting London every week and cause us economic and social distractions.”

Melaye also argued that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, does not have what it takes to unite the country.

He stated, “Peter Obi has no capacity to unite this country. You don’t give a carpentry job to a tailor. Nigerians must know that any vote for Peter Obi is a vote for the APC because Obi cannot make it. Anybody campaigning for Obi is actually working for Tinubu to become the President.”