Atiku Vows To Expose, Shame Oil Thieves If Elected President In 2023

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has vowed to expose and shame all oil thieves in Nigeria if elected president.

Atiku claimed to be aware of the individuals responsible for the nation’s oil theft, which is why he has decided to expose them.

He made the promise in Lagos on Saturday, during a discussion with the Business Dialogue Stakeholders Forum.

The former Vice President also pledged to seize all unoperational oil blocs allocated to some Nigerians.

READ ALSO: I Constructed Road Leading To Your House – Wike Slams Amaechi

He said, “If you are not going to develop oil blocs given to you, we will take it away and give it to those who will develop it.“We will also assemble the names of those involved in oil theft, publish same and prosecute them.”

The former Vice President also vowed to privatize the refineries in the country to improve productivity.

The PDP’s presidential candidate had earlier vowed to sell the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited if elected president.