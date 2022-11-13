Bauchi Gov Warns Monarchs Against Involving In Politics

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has warned traditional rulers in the state not to be involved in partisan politics, saying such will be an aberration and desecration of the traditional institution.

The governor gave the warning in his speech on Saturday shortly after he presented the staff of office to the 12th Emir of Katagum Emirate, in the Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Alhaji Umar Faruk II.

He stressed the need for traditional rulers across the state to mobilise their people to support programmes such as increased food production, internal revenue generation, and enrolment and retention of children in schools in the state.

“Urging traditional rulers to mobilise the citizens to support the government policies and programmes does not mean that they should engage in partisan politics. Traditional rulers (should) under no circumstances (be) involved in partisan politics.

Also Read: 2023 Elections: ‘We Must Not Disappoint Nigerians’ – INEC Boss

“They should maintain their integrity as fathers and custodians of the customs and traditions of their people because every political party is their (traditional rulers’) own and none belongs to them.

“The involvement of traditional rulers in partisan politics under any guise is not only an aberration but a desecration of our traditional institutions and that would not be taken lightly by anybody,” he stated.

Mohammed stated that he had been receiving reports that some traditional rulers in the state were involved in shoddy practices with the grazing, forest reserves and cattle routes in the state. He warned that he would not spare anyone found wanting.

He said, “I have been receiving reports of some traditional rulers being involved in the unauthorised encroachment of grazing reserves, forest reserves and cattle routes by their subjects. This is in spite of the acceptance by the government of the recommendations of a committee on how to stop such nefarious activities and the directives for the implementation of the committee’s recommendations.

“Let me warn that any traditional ruler or official of the state and local government found involved in such malpractices will not be spared (in order) to ensure (that) extant laws of the land use act are strictly adhered to and to ensure harmonious relationship between farmers and herders.”