BBNaija Star, Khafi Welcomes Second Child With Husband, Gedoni

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Khafi Kareem has welcomed her second child with her husband and fellow ex-housemate Gedoni Ekpata.

Khafi announced the arrival of their baby on Instagram as she celebrates her birthday on Thursday, November 3.

The excited mother of two posted a postpartum video of herself as she celebrated her birthday. She also asked her followers whether they noticed she had given birth.

“It’s my birthday, notice anything?” Khafi asked.

Moments later, fellow celebrities and fans stormed the comment section of her post to congratulate and wish her a happy birthday.

British singer and songwriter Rachel Karr who also confirmed the birth of their baby congratulated her saying, “Happy birthday darling Khafi and congratulations. So happy for you.”

See post below: