Be Security Conscious, Have Electoral Integrity – NYSC DG Charges Corps Members

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, General Muhammad Fadah, has cautioned corps members to be security conscious and to discharge their electoral assignments with integrity.

The NYSC boss gave the advice while addressing the 2022 Batch ‘C’ corps members at the orientation camps in Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states.

This was revealed in a statement signed by the Director Press and Public Relations of the NYSC, Eddy Megwa, on Sunday.

Fadah warned the corps members against night travel, lone travel, accepting free rides from strangers, and other risky engagements.

He also warned the members against the misuse of social media, and advised them to instead, use it in promoting national unity and integration.

While explaining to them their electoral assignments, General Fadah told the corps members to ensure a high sense of responsibility in discharging duties.

“Please play according to the rules of the game; abide by the electoral laws, and do not allow yourself to be used by unpatriotic elements to compromise the credibility of the election,” he said.