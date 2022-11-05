Ben Chilwell Ruled Out Of World Cup In Qatar

Ben Chilwell will miss the 2022 World Cup with England due to a “significant” hamstring injury.

The left-back suffered the injury in Chelsea’s 2-1 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.

The former Leicester City player, who has played 17 times for England, was a part of the squad that reached the European Championship final in 2021.

Chilwell confirmed the news on his social media channels on Saturday: “Following my ACL injury I worked so hard to make sure I was ready for the World Cup. It has always been a dream of mine. Unfortunately, this won’t be possible following my scan results. I’ll do all I can to get back playing for Chelsea ASAP. Thanks for the messages of support.”

Chelsea released a statement on Saturday: “Following the injury sustained in our recent game against Dinamo Zagreb, Ben has undergone a scan on his hamstring.

“Results show that Ben has suffered a significant injury and the defender is unfortunately expected to miss the World Cup.

“Ben will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical department.”