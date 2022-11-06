Brain Drain: Governors Worried Over Mass Exodus Of Doctors – Tambuwal

Under the auspices of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), the 36 state governors of the federation have raised concern about the high rate of brain drain in the medical field.

Medical professionals have been moving abroad more frequently recently in quest of better job opportunities and living conditions.

Governors in Nigeria, however, have recently expressed concern over the current trend.

Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto State and the forum’s chairman, expressed the concerns of the group to Dr. Osagie Ehanire, the Minister of Health, in Abuja.

Tambuwal said the Governors were worried over the mass exodus and brain drain, urging the federal government to ramp up the drive to realise the 25 percent needed to ensure universal healthcare coverage for all Nigerians under the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF).

The Governor said: “We are witnessing brain drain over the years. It is alarming and I believe it has something to do with the welfare of medical personnel.

“I urge the federal government to do something about this urgently.”