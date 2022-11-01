Buhari Can’t Run Nigeria From UK – Edwin Clark

Elder statesman and First Republic Federal Commissioner for Information, Edwin Clark has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for jetting to London, United Kingdom, for medical treatment without handing over power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“Buhari should tell Nigerians the sickness he is suffering”, he said.

He stated that Buhari should comply with the Constitution and do the needful in line with global best practices because he cannot run Nigeria from abroad.

Clark, who said these during a press conference in Abuja, said as President, he should inform Nigerians about whatever ailment he had been suffering from.

He said the Supreme Court should be approached to seek interpretation of what Buhari had been doing without telling Nigerians the details of his health status.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us, we are not running a banana State. Buhari is taking Nigerians for a ride. He doesn’t have the right to jet out to London without handing over power to the Vice President in line with the constitution.

“At 95 years old, my group has seen enough of this country for more than 70 years. Nigeria is bleeding and only God knows how much of taxpayers money must have been spent by the President on his health. It is arrogance for Buhari to think he can govern Nigeria from abroad. He should hand over power to Osinbajo”, Clark stated.