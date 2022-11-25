Buhari Commissions Boulevard Named After Him In Niger Republic

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday arrived in Niamey, Niger Republic for a two-day African Union Summit on Industrialisation and Economic Diversification, as well as the Extraordinary Session on African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The Nigerian leader used the opportunity of the visit to commission the Muhammadu Buhari Boulevard,’ named after him by the Republic of Niger government.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu had earlier said Buhari will also attend the launch of French version of the Book entitled: “Muhammadu Buhari: The Challenges of Leadership in Nigeria”, as well as inaugurate the ‘Muhammadu Buhari Boulevard’, named after him by the Government of the Republic of Niger.

On the President’s delegation are the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Defence, Major-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo.

Other top government officials include the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; the National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd) and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.