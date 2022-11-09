Buhari To Meet King Charles III In Buckingham Palace

President Muhammadu Buhari is slated to meet with His Royal Majesty, King Charles III in Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

While the reason for the meeting is unknown, both leaders are expected to discuss bilateral relations and how the UK can help Nigeria in the fight against terrorism.

President Buhari is in the UK for a medical checkup. He left on October 31st.

Before Wednesday’s meeting, both leaders communicated with each other.

King Charles III had written to the Nigerian president, sympathising with him over the recent floods in the West African nation.

“Your Excellency, Dear Mr President,” the monarch began in a letter to Buhari. “I wanted you to know how deeply saddened both my wife and I are to hear of the many people who have lost their loved ones and whose lives have been so dreadfully affected as a consequence of the devastating floods across Nigeria.

“We remember with the greatest affection our visits to Nigeria and the kindness of the people we met.”