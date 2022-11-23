Buhari Unveils Re-Designed Naira Notes

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally revealed the newly re-designed notes for the higher denominations of the naira.

Buhari performed the ceremony before the start of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He presented to the public the new N1000, N500 and N200 notes.

The Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele said the introduction of new notes was a conscious step by government to check corruption and counterfeiting of the notes.

Read also: January 31 Deadline Too Soon – Senate To CBN On Naira Redesign

Howbeit, the present naira notes in use will remain as legal tenders till 31st January, 2023.

At the ceremony were Ministers and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele.

Others present were Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari; and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan.

It is important to note also that, the ever since the announcement of the redesigning, public opinion has been spooked with mixed reactions.