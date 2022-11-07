Buhari Will Leave Nigeria More Prosperous, Secured Than He Met It – Gambari

Ibrahim Gambari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has stated that his principal will leave Nigeria more united, prosperous and secure than he met it.

Gambari spoke on Buhari’s behalf during a working visit to inspect the level of work at the Agriculture Machinery and Equipment Development Institute (AMEDI) on Sunday in Lafia, Nasarawa state capital.

He stated that the Buhari-led administration is committed to the development of agriculture to raise agriculture production and its value chain, to ensure food sufficiency in the country and exportation of agricultural products.

He said steps had been taken to realise the increase in agriculture production as one of the key priorities to transform the sector from subsistence to a very sophisticated machine-driven.

Also Read: ‘Buhari Has Performed Above Any President In Nigeria’s History — Zamfara APC

He said this would bring about food sufficiency and food security in the country and enable the exportation of agricultural products.

He commended the leadership of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) for the commitment and progress made on the project.

“President has asked me to come here to inspect and see the tremendous physical development that is taking place in NASENI, particularly one of the six Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institutes,” he said.

“President Buhari regards agriculture as something very close to his heart because he believes that the time has come when we must produce what to eat and to eat what we produced and to ensure food sufficiency and food security.

“He is very proud to be associated with this state, he is very proud of the significant development that has taken place in this state, God willing by the time of the end of his administration, he will leave Nigeria more united, prosperous and secured than he found it.”