Burna Boy Wins Best African Act At 2022 MTV EMAs

Afrobeats star, Burna Boy, has been crowned the “Best African Act” at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs).

The “Anybody” singer beat other nominees, including Ayra Starr (Nigeria), Black Sherif (Ghana), Musa Keys (South Africa), and Zuchu (Tanzania), to clinch the award.

MTV EMA announced Odogwu has the winner via its official Twitter handle, wrote: “And the winner of Best Africa Act #MTVEMA is… @burnaboy!”

Acknowledging the award, Burna thanked the organisers while expressing regret over his absence.

He tweeted: “Thanks for the love @mtvema I’m super bummed I couldn’t be there. We go again!”