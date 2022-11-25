BVAS: Time Too Short To Remove INEC Chairman, We Need His Experience – Labour Party

Ndi Kato, one of the spokespersons of the Obi-Datti Presidential campaign for the Labour Party, has responded to the rumours concerning a ‘secret plan’ to remove the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu over his insistence to use modern technology (BVAS, IREV) to conduct the 2023 General election.

Speaking with Information Nigeria on Friday, the LP’s spokesperson said, “This is not the time to talk about removing the INEC Chairman, we need to strengthened INEC, we need somebody who has already understood the job. If they were going to do this, they should have done so long ago. At this election season, we need someone who is experienced.

Expressing her concerns for the upcoming elections, she admitted that there were issues on ground but the solution was not to remove the INEC chairman at this time.

“Already, we are already dealing with issues with the new State RECS who have to learn the job just a few months to election, it will cause complete instability of the INEC system for us to have a new INEC Chairman at this time. For Labour Party, we do not support the removal of the INEC Chairman right now.

“We don’t completely trust this system, and that’s the truth but we are hoping, because based on the things we have seen, like the underage voters we have seen, we are not saying we 100 percent trust what INEC is doing, but we are hoping that our system is strengthened able to hold this elections, and one of the signs is that we do not change a chairman at this time. How do we get someone who understands the job at this time? That is not going to happen,” the spokesman stated.