Campaigning For APC In 2015 Was An Error – Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 election in Kaduna State, Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi, has declared that campaigning and bringing the All Progressive Congress (APC) to power in Kaduna state in 2015 was a mistake.

Hunkuyi spoke at an interactive session with representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state and said that apart from working for APC at the state level, he also worked relentlessly for the party at the national level in 2015 to ensure Buhari’s victory.

“It’s not something to regret about because every human being is bound to make an error in life,” he said.

The All Progressives Congress Campaign Council in Kaduna State has reacted to the claim by Hunkuyi. The party said that he was a self-acclaimed godfather who failed to win an election since he became chairman of Makarfi Local Government Area during the Babangida regime, adding that Hunkuyi rode on the Malam Nasir El Rufai’s popularity to become Senator in 2015.

In a statement by Ibraheem Musa, the APC Director of Strategic Communication in Kaduna, Ibraheem said the APC Gubernatorial candidate of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani will defeat Hunkuyi and nail his final political coffin in the 2023 governorship election.