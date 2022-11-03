CBN Naira Redesign Is Political, Says Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has described the proposed plan by the Central Bank of Nigeria to redesign naira notes as political, noting that the move was a ploy by the All Progressives Congress-led government to sway voters ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Obaseki stated this while inaugurating the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party Women Campaign Council at the Presidential Campaign Secretariat in Benin City, the Edo State capital on Wednesday.

Lambasting the Federal Government for the move, Obaseki stated that the redesign of the nation’s currency shouldn’t be a priority as the majority of citizens are suffering from hunger, poverty and economic hardship.

He said, “They say we should all bring our naira and give it to them because they want to change it for us. Is that our priority now? Does changing of currency reduce the price of food in the market? They say they want to change our currency and dollar is going higher every day. We can’t even see dollars again.

“The urgency is on how to get food for our citizens to remove starvation and hunger from the land. The urgency is on how to maintain discipline in our monetary policy so that we can manage our foreign exchange rate because we are import dependent,” the governor added.

Obaseki continued, “We can’t allow those managing our country (APC) to continue because if we allow the APC government to continue, the country will fail as the country is already failing. God sees how people are suffering in this country and will not allow them to manage Nigeria again.

“The 2023 general election is for the continuous existence of Nigeria. If the country must not fail, then we need to vote out APC as a party. Our party, the PDP is organic and our candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is the best amongst all. The party has the structure to win the election next year.”

“APC has stolen our money and wants to use it to impose themselves on Nigerians come 2023 general elections. They have stocked up a lot and want to bring the money. Don’t be afraid, collect the money and vote them out like you did in Edo in the 2020 governorship election,” he charged.

The chairperson of the women campaign council, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, said, “APC is still imposing more suffering on the people of the nation. The existence of the nation is threatened and Nigerians should not sit down and watch but come out en masse to vote out APC.”