Celebrity Kidnapper, John Lyon Set For Arraignment Today

Bayelsa State Command of the Nigerian Police Force, has said the celebrity kidnapper, John Ewa (Lyon), who is popularly known for his flamboyant lifestyle on social media, is set to be arraigned today.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Asinim Butswat, in a statement said Lyon and his cohorts will be arraigned in High Court 6, Yenagoa, by 9 am today.

The statement read: “the celebrity kidnapper John Ewa ‘aka’ John Lyon and others will be arraigned in High Court 6, Yenagoa, today 30 November 2022, by 0900 hours.”

Few months ago, the social media celebrity, from Akwagom-Eruan Community in Boki LGA of Cross River State, confessed to his involvement in two kidnap incidents and was arrested alongside his gang leader, Emmanuel Angase,

Read also: We’ll Deploy Drones To Neutralise Kidnappers On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway — Abiodun

While being paraded by police few months ago, John claimed that the gang requested the address of his former boss, Danjuma Omeje, and that few days later, they kidnapped him and collected a ransom of N45 million.

He said that after the operation they gave him N1.5 million as assistance to take care of the medical bills of his sick mother in the hospital.

“I also gave them the address of one Akeem Olushola, who they also kidnapped and collected N80 million as ransom. After that operation they gave me N3.5 million.” He added

Meanwhile, police investigation revealed that the gang operated a kidnapping camp at Sunny-kiri near Oluasiri in Nembe Local Government Area, with his second in command, one Gbalipre Gamage, now at large.