China Cancels Over 1,700 Flights As COVID-19 Cases Rise

No fewer than 1,700 flights have been cancelled in many airports across China over the surge of COVID-19 cases.

China’s state newspaper, Global Times, reported on Thursday that the southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou, which had a particularly bad outbreak of cases, cancelled over 1,000 flights.

More than 700 flights were also said to have been cancelled at two major airports in the capital, Beijing.

READ ALSO: Trillions Spent On COVID Response Could’ve Been Used To Settle ASUU, Says Yahaya Bello

According to the report, the government is implementing strict measures to contain the spread of the virus, such as flight cancellations, lockdowns, forced quarantines and mass testing.

The number of infections across China has been rising again for weeks, despite the country’s zero-COVID-19 policy, which has severely strained its economy.

Authorities reported around 8,800 more infections nationwide on Thursday. Meanwhile, 8,176 coronavirus cases were reported the day before.

The number of infections in major cities has also been rising again lately.