Comedian, Okey Bakassi Showers Praises On Burna Boy

Popular Nigerian stand-up comedian, Okey Bakassi, has created time to celebrate Afrobeats star Burna Boy.

According to Okey Bakassi, he worked with Burna Boy about a decade ago but was unsure of Burna Boy’s musical prowess because the singer looked shy off stage.

The comedian revealed this via his Instagram page on Thursday.

Okey went on to list some of Burna Boy’s music achievements as he lauded the singer.

He wrote: “We worked together, almost a decade ago on the Globacom tour. His talent was obvious, looked shy off stage but had so much presence on stage. I was initially worried about his personality because, in my 30yrs on stage I’ve seen so many promising talents decline due to personality issues.”

“Today, I just want to celebrate @burnaboygram for his accomplishments, for putting himself and Nigeria on the world entertainment map.

Burna Boy becomes the first African artist to have 4 songs reach number #1 on Apple Music (All genre) in at-least 10 countries in a single year.”

“— Last Last (#1 in 53 countries)

— For My Hand (#1 in 22 countries)

— It’s Plenty (#1 in 20 countries)

— Alone (#1 in 10 countries)

Congratulations to the #africangiant.”