Could Erling Haaland Be The First £1 Billion Player?

According to Erling Haaland’s agent, the Manchester City striker could become the first one billion pounds player. Haaland has made an impressive start to life in the English Premier League after making the switch from Borussia Dortmund for a bargain fee of 60 million Euros.

The 22-year-old Norwegian striker has scored 20 goals in the 14 matches he has played in all competitions for Pep’s men. This achievement has made him a fan favorite for wagering fans using betting sites in Africa and other parts of the globe. Also, Haaland’s achievements have made his representative, Rafaela Pimenta, claim that the player could break the £1 billion barrier for a player signing.

In a recent interview, the representative claimed that if you sum up Haaland’s football, image, and sponsor value, it is undoubtedly £1 billion. He also claimed that Haaland is at the same level as Kylian Mbappe, so the valuation is not farfetched.

These statements come after reports suggested that Haaland was planning to move to Madrid after his time in Manchester City. The reports also claimed that the striker had a release clause in control that would allow him to join the Spanish giants for a lower fee after the 2023-24 season.

However, when Pep Guardiola was asked about this release clause, he refuted the claims. Pimenta evaded the claims by claiming that, as a lawyer, he knew the things he could not reveal to the public. Moreover, he was also asked whether they would be holding discussions with Manchester City for a new contract for his client. He stated that he was hopeful that they would begin the discussions.

Real Madrid Remain Interested

European media outlets claim that Real Madrid are still interested in the Norwegian striker. The Spanish giants were willing to pay over £300 million to sign Mbappe from PSG. In this sense, they would be willing to pay the prize if they were interested in Haaland. However, would they pay £1 billion for the striker?

If they manage to acquire the striker, they will have assembled a scary team! They already have young players such as Tchouameni, who cost them £87.48 million, and Eduardo Camavinga, who they bought for £19 million. There are also reports that Real Madrid is the preferred destination for English midfielder Jude Bellingham. That would be a team of young galacticos, right?

Bottom Line

Haaland is undoubtedly one of the most valuable young footballers globally. Therefore, it is true that he would command a massive transfer fee. Do you think he is worth £1 billion? If yes, who would pay such a fee for the player?