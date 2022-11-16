Court Denies Maina’s Bail Application For Medical Treatment

Abdulrasheed Maina, the former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), filed a lawsuit in Abuja’s federal high court, but it was dismissed due to his alleged poor health.

Maina was found guilty of money laundering and given an eight-year prison term on November 8, 2021.

The convict asked the court for an interim order directing Rauf Aregbesola, the interior minister, and Haliru Nababa, the controller-general of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), to take him right away to a reputable hospital for treatment in a motion dated and filed on September 27 and bearing the file number FHC/ABJ/CS/1729/2022.

However, Aregbesola and Baba accused Maina of feigning illness to aid his escape from prison.

In a ruling delivered on Wednesday, Inyang Ekwo, the presiding judge, held that Maina’s application is a “ruse” designed to help him escape from prison.

“In my opinion, this application is a ruse,” the judge said.

“It is an attempt to belittle the essence of criminal conviction and to aid the applicant (Maina) to live above the law.

“I find that the application lacks merit and I make an order dismissing it.”

Ruling further, the judge stated that the defendants placed sufficient evidence before the court to show that the applicant (Maina) was given proper medical care.

Ekwo said the exhibits tendered showed that Maina was taken to the cardiological department, orthopaedic and ear, nose and throat (ENT) departments of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital in Gwagwalada 23 times.

“Taking a prisoner to a hospital 23 times demonstrates care and attention on the part of the custodial authorities,” he said.

“The allegation of the applicant that the refusal of the respondents to take the applicant to a reputable and recognised hospital for medical attention or treatment, cannot be founded in the circumstance of this case.”