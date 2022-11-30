Court Remands Medical Doctor In Prison Over Rape Allegations

A special offences and domestic violence court in Lagos has remanded Femi Olaleye, managing director of Optimal Cancer Care Foundation, in Ikoyi prison over alleged rape pending his bail fulfillment.

The court admitted Femi Olaleye to N50 million bail with two surety.

The managing director was arraigned by the Lagos state government on Wednesday, November 30 for allegedly sexually assaulting his wife’s 16-year-old niece.

Mr Oshodi ruled that the accused whose arraignment was stalled last week over his absence in court, be remanded in Kiriki prison, Ikoyi, until the bail conditions are met.

However, the medical doctor pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of defilement of the child and sexual assault by penetration.