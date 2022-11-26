Daddy Freeze Advises Men To Marry Pretty Women To ‘Pepper’ Exes

Daddy Freeze has advised men to marry pretty women because doing so will make their exes feel bad.

In a deleted post, Freeze subtly shaded his ex as he praised his current wife.

“Marry woman wey fine, e dey pepper exes.”

The media personality, in another post, disclosed that his wife has impacted him tremendously since she came into his life.

According to Freeze, he has changed from what he used to be into a better and more refined person.

“With you my love, I have evolved from what I used to be into a better more refined me; Evolution is the process by which living organism are believed to have developed from earlier forms during the history of the earth. I didn’t believe in the practicality of the theory of evolution until I met you”.