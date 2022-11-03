Davido And Chioma Are Getting Stronger – Pastor Tobi Adeboyega

UK-based clergyman, Tobi Adegboyega, has revealed to fans how Davido and Chioma are faring after the death of their son, Ifeanyi.

Ifeanyi was reported to have drowned in his father’s swimming pool on October 31 while his parents were away on a trip.

The pastor, a close friend of the singer, took to his Instagram stories to reveal that he had spoken with Davido on the phone twice after the death of Ifeanyi.

He wrote: “Spoke to the No.1 OBO for the 2nd time. He is getting stronger. They are both getting stronger. Praise God.”