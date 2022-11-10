Davido Appears In Public With Swollen Eyes After Ifeanyi’s Death

Famous Nigerian singer, David Adeleke widely known as Davido has stepped out for the first time since the passing of his beloved son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The Stand Strong singer was spotted at a Barber’s Shop where he went to have a shave; the first since the shocking death of little Ifeanyi.

ALSO READ: Ifeanyi Adeleke: Davido Postpones AWAY Festival To Spend Time With Family

Looking all teary and worn out, Davido who tried to cover his pains still had a red and swollen eyes.

The video circulating online shows the singer waving and smiling at the videographer, yet still covered in deep pains.