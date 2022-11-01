Davido Loses Son, Ifeanyi Adeleke After Drowning In Swimming Pool

Famous Nigerian singer, Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Rowland, have lost their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Details of the happenings that led to Ifeanyi’s death are still sketchy. However, unconfirmed reports disclosed that the child drowned in a swimming pool at Davido’s residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos State.

The three-year-old was reported to have been underwater for a long time before being found. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in the Lekki area of Lagos State but was confirmed dead by doctors there.

Though the Adeleke’s are yet to make any official statement, some celebrities have posted cryptic messages on their social media page, confirming the news.

Hours after the news broke, Ay Comedian, Lasisi Elenu, William Uchemba, Paul Okoye, and several other celebrities shared condolences.

Ayo Makun, in an Instagram post today, wrote, “The death of a child is unnatural, unfair, and tragic, this hit me so bad.

Comedian Lasisi Elenu, “Father heal your children’s heart from this pain, strengthen them in such a dark and hurtful time oh Lord.”

Eniola Badmus initially leaked the death of Ifeanyi on Monday night, and fans have slammed her for releasing such sensitive information to the public.