Davido’s Father Seeks Chioma’s Whereabouts From His Son

Business magnate, Adedeji Adeleke, father of award-winning singer, Davido, has shown concern for his son’s fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland.

Davido and his family stepped out in style for the governorship inauguration of his uncle, Ademola Adeleke today, Sunday, November 27, 2022.

A viral video online captures Davido, his father Adedeji, uncle Ademola, and other family members donning blue outfits as they pose for a family photograph.

Immediately after the photo shoot, Davido’s father questioned him on the whereabouts of his fiancee, Chioma.

The singer responded to the question by pointing upward while explaining to his father but was not quite audible in the video.