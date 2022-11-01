Dele Alli Is Performing Below Expectation – Senol Gunes

Besiktas manager Senol Gunes has disclosed that Dele Alli isn’t as efficient as expected for the club.

Alli was sent on loan to Turkey from Everton to rebuild his career after a dramatic fall from grace in Tottenham, the move is yet to work out for the 26-year-old.

While the former England midfielder scored his first goal in over a year on his second appearance for the Istanbul giants, a hamstring injury has derailed his season.

After missing two games, Dele has not lasted the full 90 minutes in any of his last five appearances amid a change in management.

Gunes replaced former West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael late last month and appeared to take a dim view of Dele’s ability to impact his team.

With Gunes prepared to take charge of Besiktas for the first time since 2019 in Saturday’s huge Istanbul derby with Galatasaray, the former Turkey boss gave short shrift to the idea his arrival could offer something of a spark.

“I couldn’t affect the players [yet], now I can easily touch them, but we haven’t touched Dele Alli yet,” he said.

“Let’s not discuss Dele Alli as a player, but he is below expectations in terms of efficiency.”