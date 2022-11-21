Destiny Etiko Appreciates God For Making Life Better Than It Was

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has opened up about her past life and recounted that she wasn’t born with a silver spoon.

She soberly recounted her past and talked about how God helped her overcome the difficult phase in her life.

“I don’t even know how to begin to say this. There comes a time in life when a lot of things that surround you will want to make you want to throw back about how the journey of your life actually started. The truth is I’m grateful to God for everything he has been doing and has never stopped.”

She further said her life has been like a movie and believes she will one day have the courage to talk about her past.