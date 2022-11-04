Deyemi Okanlawo Slams Ajah Residents

Popular Movie star Deyemi Okanlawo has slammed residents of the Ajah area of Lagos.

The star actor argued that Ajah isn’t part of Lagos ‘Island’ considered a ‘highbrow’ area of Lagos.

He particularly targeted a friend who he claimed was fond of boasting about living on the Island.

Okanlawo then disclosed to his friend that anyone who resides in Ajah and beyond should consider themselves as Mainland residents insisting those areas are simply Mainland extensions.

He tweeted: “See this my friend forming “I live on the island”! Please note that if you live in Ajah and beyond na mainland be that!”