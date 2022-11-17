Didi Ekanem Laments Scarcity Of Clean Water In Lagos Island

Nollywood actress Didi Ekanem has come out to complain about the scarcity of clean water in Lagos State.

The 34-year-old, who says she stays off other people’s business, took to her Instagram story to lament the amount of money she spends to get good water on Lagos Island.

Ekanem revealed that the money she spends to get good water is enough to build a duplex. She also said Lagos island is a mess.

Ekanem wrote: “I’m tired of buying water in Lagos. If I calculate the money I use in buying water a year, it can build a whole duplex. The whole island water is a mess! I don’t understand how someone can live in a mansion and not have clean water”.