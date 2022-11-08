Didier Drogba Debunks Rumour Of Him Becoming A Muslim

Former Chelsea star, and Ivorian Legend, Didier Drogba has debunked the rumour making the rounds on social media about him converting to the Islamic religion after pictures of him praying in the Muslim way surfaced online.

Drogba cleared the air via his verified Twitter handle and disclosed that he only paid respect to the Muslim brothers he visited in his village by praying the Muslim way.

“THIS STORY IS GOING VIRAL, BUT I HAVEN’T CHANGED RELIGION. THIS WAS JUST ME PAYING RESPECT TO MY MUSLIM BROTHERS I WAS VISITING IN MY VILLAGE.

“A MOMENT OF TOGETHERNESS. WHO DOESN’T WANT ALL THE BLESSINGS”, THE IVORIAN STATED ON HIS OFFICIAL TWITTER ACCOUNT.