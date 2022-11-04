DJ Cuppy Urges Fans To Chase Their Dreams

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, has urged fans to chase their dreams and might achieve great success while doing that.

The daughter of Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola made this known while speaking about her father’s 60th birthday celebration.

Cuppy, via her Instagram page, shared fun moments with Temi Otedola, Mr. Eazi, and other family members on the luxury yacht.

According to her, her father, as a little boy, always dreamt of visiting the iconic super-yacht CHRISTINA O because it was owned by his role model, Aristotle Onassis.

She wrote: “My father @FemiOtedola always dreamt as a little boy to visit the iconic 99m super-yacht CHRISTINA O because it was owned by his (and my) role model Aristotle Onassis

“To celebrate his 60th, not only did he visit the yacht, but has chartered it for his loved ones so we can live here for the next 3 weeks! Looking at my father, I can see how happy, accomplished, and still in disbelief he is. This is what love looks like #FamilyFirst

“Chase your dreams. You never know.”